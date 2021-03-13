1 complaint on New Mexico House speaker still being reviewed

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Two of three complaints filed by a retired judge against New Mexico state House Speaker Brian Egolf likely will be dismissed, said a letter the State Ethics Commission sent to the complainant.

The letter on Friday signed by Executive Director Jeremy Farris said the third charge — that Egolf failed to communicate a potential conflict of interest — is still under investigation.

The third complaint will be sent to the commission’s general counsel for review, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The two charges that will likely be dismissed are that Egolf used his legislative office for personal gain and that he failed to discharge his legislative duties in an ethical way.

In her complaints, former state Judge Sandra Price said Egolf promoted legislation that would financially benefit his legal practice without disclosing the conflict of interest.