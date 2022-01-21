1 of two 16-year-olds caught after detention center escape

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities have caught one of two 16-year-olds who escaped from a Louisiana juvenile detention center but are still looking for the other.

A preliminary investigation has found that “human error played a role in the ... escape,” the state Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release Friday. Once the investigation is complete, “appropriate disciplinary action" could include firing, it said.

The teenagers broke out of the Acadiana Center for Youth on Wednesday evening, and one from the Alexandria area was caught about 8 p.m. Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish, the news release said.

A task force of state and local officers continued to hunt for the second escapee, described as from the Pointe Coupee area, the statement said.

The center is in St. Martinville, which is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Baton Rouge and 35 miles (56 kilometers) south-southwest of Pointe Coupee Parish.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WBRZ-TV.

