10 finalists chosen for upcoming Indiana high court vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A state commission that's searching for a successor to retiring Indiana Supreme Court Justice Steven David has narrowed its list to 10 finalists for the upcoming vacancy.

The Judicial Nominating Commission said it recently interviewed 19 candidates and chose 10 finalists who have been invited for a second round of interviews with the panel in early April.

After those April interviews, the seven-member commission will meet in executive session and then publicly vote to select the three most qualified candidates for the high court.

The names of those three nominees will then be submitted to Gov. Eric Holcomb, who will have 60 days from receiving that list to select Indiana’s next Supreme Court justice.

Chief Justice Loretta Rush announced in November that David would retire from the five-justice court in the fall of 2022 after 12 years on the court.

David was appointed to the court by then-Gov. Mitch Daniels in 2010 upon the retirement of Justice Ted Boehm and he is the court’s longest-serving current justice.

