 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

100 speeches in 100 days of war: Zelenskyy rallies Ukraine

  • Updated
  • 0

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tells it, when Russia invaded 100 days ago, no one expected his country to survive. World leaders advised him to flee.

“But they didn’t know us,” he said in a late-night video address in April when the war hit its 50th day. “And they didn’t know how brave Ukrainians are, how much we value freedom.”

He could have been speaking about himself. No one knew how a 44-year-old man who had catapulted himself from the world of entertainment into the presidency would respond to an invasion by Russia’s giant army.

His response has been forceful — and compellingly public. Zelenskyy has led his country in mounting an unexpectedly fierce resistance. Every night, he rallies Ukrainians to the fight with a video address on social media. There have been 100 so far – one for each day of the war — in nightly reminders that he has not fled, that Ukraine has indeed survived.

People are also reading…

His actor-trained voice can be soothing, a deep, confidential almost-whisper as he looks directly into the camera. Or forceful, rising in moral outrage as he condemns the most recent Russian atrocities and insists that those responsible will be punished.

As the days and weeks have ticked by, his unshaven face has grown a dark beard. He has lost his boyish looks. The puffiness from sleepless nights as Russian troops marched on the capital was replaced by new resolve when the invasion stalled.

From the start of the war he has dressed in various shades of army green, appearing most often in a simple T-shirt. The impression he leaves is clear: He's fresh from the fight and about to get back to it.

A tireless and skilled communicator, Zelenskyy has spoken by video link to the United Nations, British Parliament, U.S. Congress and about two dozen other parliaments around the world, as well as to the Cannes Film Festival and America's Grammy Awards. Rarely if ever has a man without a tie addressed so many VIPs. He also has given interviews to journalists. He held a news conference in the safety of the Kyiv subway.

But his nightly video address has been his favored channel for informing and inspiring his fellow citizens.

He often begins with an exuberant greeting to Ukrainians as “the free people of a brave country” or “the invincible people of our great country.” He invariably ends with a defiant “Glory to Ukraine.”

He tells them of the world leaders he has spoken with during the day and his efforts to get those leaders to send more and better weapons, to inflict ever more punishing sanctions on Russia.

He speaks to his fellow Ukrainians' anger and pain from the devastation of the country, the untold deaths. “My heart breaks from what Russia is doing to our people,” he said on March 16 after Russian bombs killed hundreds sheltering in a theater in Mariupol.

He salutes their courage and says he never gets tired of thanking all those fighting to determine the future of Ukraine. That the country did not fall within days as Russia expected, he said on April 14, was because millions of Ukrainians “made the most important decision of their life – to fight.”

He also has tried to reach a Russian audience, as on April 1 when he switched from Ukrainian into Russian to urge Russians to keep their sons away from the war.

“We do not need new dead people here,” he said. “Take care of your children so they do not become villains, do not send them to the army. Do whatever you can to keep them alive. At home.”

In his video address Friday marking the 100 days, Zelenskyy said many words and numbers are associated with the war, but “there are three words for which we have been fighting for a hundred days after eight years: ‘peace,’ ‘victory,’ ‘Ukraine.’ Glory to Ukraine!”

In justifying the invasion, Russian President Vladimir Putin says he is saving Ukraine from the “drug addicts and neo-Nazis” of Zelenskyy’s government. He has ignored Zelenskyy’s calls for a meeting.

Back in June 2019, shortly after Zelenskyy was elected president, Putin was asked why he hadn’t congratulated the new Ukrainian leader. In a condescending response, Putin seemed to write off the actor-turned-president.

“Well, it’s one thing to play someone and another to be someone,” Putin said. “The important thing is to have the courage and the character to take responsibility. He hasn’t shown his character yet.”

For 100 nights, that character has been shown to Ukrainians and the world. And to Putin.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University, telling graduates to “hold on to your hope” amid the world's darkness. The California Democrat spoke Sunday at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. She said students are graduating into a vastly different world, referencing recent mass shootings, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights. She praised students for their bravery and resilience, insisting that, “Hope remains democracy’s most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred."

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

O'Rourke bets shooting will shake up Texas governor's race

Democratic Texas governor’s race candidate Beto O’Rourke is hoping the Uvalde school shooting can reset the contest in America’s largest red state. That’s despite Republican Gov. Greg Abbott twice previously winning election by landslides and gun culture looming larger in Texas than perhaps anywhere else. Following the massacre of 19 elementary school students and two teachers by a young man with an AR-15-style rifle last week, O’Rourke briefly seized the national political spotlight. O’Rourke crashed Abbott’s news conference and said the carnage was predictable. After a mass shooting in O’Rourke’s native El Paso in 2019, O’Rourke declared in a presidential debate, “Hell, yes, we’re gonna take your AR-15.”

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada's GOP race for governor

Heller attacks Lombardo in Nevada's GOP race for governor

A former U.S. senator is making a late bid to derail the Nevada Republican whom Donald Trump has endorsed for governor. Dean Heller attacked front-runner Joe Lombardo’s stands on key conservative issues during a debate Wednesday night. He also characterized Lombardo, who heads the Las Vegas police department, as “best friends” with Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak. Lombardo urged Heller and other primary candidates to follow the former president’s lead and embrace his nomination in the June 14 primary. With early voting beginning Saturday, Lombardo says he leads in the polls, has raised the most money and has Trump's blessing. He said, “For all practical purposes, this primary is over."

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have met to plot a strategy to fight inflation. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work. Its highly sensitive task is raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO looks to 'historic' Madrid summit, with Sweden, Finland

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says next month’s NATO summit in Madrid will be a “historic” opportunity to strengthen the alliance in the face of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Stoltenberg spoke Monday at a gala in Madrid to mark Spain’s 40th year as a NATO member. He said he looked forward to welcoming Sweden and Finland at the summit hosted by Spain’s capital on June 29-30. But Turkey, which has the second-largest force in NATO after the U.S., is reluctant to open the doors to Sweden and Finland. Stoltenberg did not address that significant obstacle. He says "the Madrid summit is an important opportunity to reaffirm our NATO values.”

Biden sees chance of 'rational' Republican approach on guns

Biden sees chance of 'rational' Republican approach on guns

President Joe Biden says there may some bipartisan support to tighten restrictions on the kind of high-powered weapons used by the gunman in the Texas school shooting. Biden told reporters at the White House on Monday that some Republicans who've been against more gun restrictions may have been jolted by the massacre into what he calls a more “rational” approach. And he says there's simply “no rational basis” for the sort of assault-type weapons that were in the hands of the gunman. Biden says the “Second Amendment was never absolute.” Biden later honored the nation's fallen in Memorial Day remarks at Arlington National Cemetery.

Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one

Russia offers foreign debt payment system similar to gas one

Russia says it will use an arrangement similar to that used for payments for its gas supplies to pay its dollar-denominated foreign debts. The Vedomosti business daily on Monday quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying that Russia will offer the holders of its Eurobond obligations to accept a payment scheme bypassing Western financial infrastructure. Russia previously has offered the customers receiving its natural gas to establish an account in dollars or euros at Russia’s third-largest bank, Gazprombank, then a second account in rubles. The importer would pay the gas bill in euros or dollars and direct the bank to exchange the money for rubles. Siluanov told Vedomosti that a mechanism similar to that will be set for Eurobond holders.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden makes emotional appeal for action on gun violence

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News