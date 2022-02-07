 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

$100M in bill to drain Navy fuel tanks in tainted water case

  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Monday he has secured $100 million in new federal funding to cover the cost of draining fuel from a Navy storage tank facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor drinking water late last year.

The Democrat from Hawaii said in a news release that the funds are included in a three-week spending bill that Congress must pass to avoid a government shutdown.

The legislation also directs the Defense Department to comply with an emergency order from the state of Hawaii to defuel the tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The news release said Schatz worked closely with Senate Appropriations Committee leaders to include the funding in the bill. Schatz is a member of the committee.

“This bill funds defueling, and it establishes Congress’s position on Red Hill: the DOD must defuel and follow the state’s order immediately,” Schatz said in a statement.

The news release said Schatz is working with the Biden administration to secure additional funding in the president’s annual budget request and with the appropriations committee to include more money in an appropriations package expected to be taken up by Congress next month.

People are also reading…

Nearly 6,000 people have received treatment from military medical personnel after drinking or washing with fuel-laced water. The Navy is paying for some 4,000 military families to stay in hotels while it tries to clean petroleum from its water system.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

IS leader blows up self, family as US attacks Syria hideout

ATMEH, Syria (AP) — The leader of the Islamic State group blew himself up along with members of his family as American forces raided his Syria hideout Thursday, the U.S. said — the second time in three years the United States has taken out a leader of the violent group that has been struggling for resurgence with deadly attacks in the region.

Judge says she'll soon rule on congressional districts map

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge who recently conducted a hearing on more than a dozen competing proposals for a redrawn map of the state's congressional districts told the state Supreme Court on Tuesday her decision will be ready in a few days — if they do not yank the case away from her.

Watch Now: Related Video

After two years, Australia reopens its borders

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News