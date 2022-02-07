$100M in bill to drain Navy fuel tanks in tainted water case

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Monday he has secured $100 million in new federal funding to cover the cost of draining fuel from a Navy storage tank facility that leaked petroleum into Pearl Harbor drinking water late last year.

The Democrat from Hawaii said in a news release that the funds are included in a three-week spending bill that Congress must pass to avoid a government shutdown.

The legislation also directs the Defense Department to comply with an emergency order from the state of Hawaii to defuel the tanks at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The news release said Schatz worked closely with Senate Appropriations Committee leaders to include the funding in the bill. Schatz is a member of the committee.

“This bill funds defueling, and it establishes Congress’s position on Red Hill: the DOD must defuel and follow the state’s order immediately,” Schatz said in a statement.

The news release said Schatz is working with the Biden administration to secure additional funding in the president’s annual budget request and with the appropriations committee to include more money in an appropriations package expected to be taken up by Congress next month.

Nearly 6,000 people have received treatment from military medical personnel after drinking or washing with fuel-laced water. The Navy is paying for some 4,000 military families to stay in hotels while it tries to clean petroleum from its water system.

