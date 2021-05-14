$11B for transit would aid bullet train, move Olympic crowds

After the city landed the Games in 2017, Mayor Eric Garcetti proposed a string of projects that would help shuttle spectators to venues throughout the region. He has described it as “building a countywide transportation network that includes subway, light rail, bike facilities and highway bottleneck improvements.” The core of the plan involves extensions of subway lines.

The money would specifically go to the state's transit and intercity rail program for projects such as those in LA Metro's Twenty-Eight by ’28 Initiative, said California State Transportation Agency spokesman Garin Casaleggio. The agency will solicit projects later this year and expects to award the funding by April 2022, he said.

Newsom released the transportation details as part of his revised budget plan, capitalizing on an unprecedented $100 billion surplus from a state tax windfall and federal stimulus money. Lawmakers have until June 15 to approve a spending plan in time for the July 1 start of the new fiscal year.