11K sign effort to overturn Mesa's LGBTQ-inclusive ordinance

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — A group has submitted more than 11,000 signatures in an effort to overturn a recently passed LGBTQ-inclusive nondiscrimination ordinance in Mesa.

The United for Mesa political committee, created for the referendum effort, filed 11,505 signatures to the city clerk on Thursday, the same day as the deadline for submission, The Arizona Republic reported.

City Clerk Dee Ann Mickelsen said the signatures must still be verified, a process that is expected to take about a month. The referendum petition must have 9,100 valid voter signatures to make it on the ballot.

On March 1, the Mesa City Council voted to approve the ordinance, which protects residents from “discrimination in employment, housing and places of public accommodation based on race, color, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, veteran’s status, marital status, genetic information or familial status.”

A few days later, the group launched its effort, arguing it’s a dangerous and unnecessary law that will cause harm.