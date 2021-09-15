11th-hour negotiations under way on new Ohio legislative map

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The powerful new redistricting panel in Ohio entered an hours-long recess Wednesday, signaling that chances of agreeing on new 10-year maps of state legislative districts by a midnight deadline are slim.

The Ohio Redistricting Commission’s pause came as Republicans and Democrats appeared stalled on any plan both parties can agree upon. Without the votes of both the panel’s Democratic members, any district boundaries the 7-member panel approves can only last four years.

“We’re recessing so that we can continue some consultations that are going on, some work that is being done on the map for the finalization that needs to be done,” said Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp, the panel’s co-chair, “as well as any changes that might be considered.”

What changes were being discussed were not immediately clear.

Democratic state Sen. Vernon Sykes, the panel’s other co-chair, said his hope for a compromise was waning.

“To have a bipartisan plan, you need the will to do it, and I don’t see that at this point,” he said.