$12.8 billion Arizona budget that slashes taxes introduced

PHOENIX (AP) — A $12.8 billion spending plan for the coming budget year that slashes income taxes by 25% over three years and shields the wealthy from having to directly pay a new surcharge to boost education spending was introduced in the Arizona House on Monday.

The fate of the deal hammered out between Republican leaders of the House and Senate and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was murky as some Republicans expressed concerns about various components of the budget and all Democrats were solidly opposed to the $1.5 billion per year income tax cut.

With just a one-vote margin in each chamber, one Republican member can sideline a deal. And several members have said they have concerns, some because of spending that goes against their conservative principles and others because of the tax cuts, which are permanent and come as the state still carries large amounts of debt from the Great Recession.

“It's almost overwhelming, the amount of spending,” Republican Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita of Scottsdale said in an interview late last week. “And its not sustainable.”

While she has major concerns, Ugenti-Rita would not say she would oppose the budget if it were up for a vote.