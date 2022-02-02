 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

13 to vie for US Senate seat in Ohio, 6 for governor

  • Updated
  • 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The crowded race for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio topped out at 13 major-party candidates on Wednesday as the state closed the books on candidate entries for 2022.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine also drew three primary challengers and Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose drew two primary challengers.

The remaining statewide officeholders, all Republicans, face no same-party competition in May. The same is the case for two Ohio Supreme Court justices. Democrats are running unopposed in all races except governor and U.S. Senate.

Here’s a list of major-party candidates released by the state’s elections office, with candidates listed in alphabetical order and incumbents noted:

U.S. Senate: Republicans Matt Dolan, Mike Gibbons, Bill Graham, Josh Mandel, Bernie Moreno, Neil Patel, Mark Pukita, Jane Timken, JD Vance; Democrats Morgan Harper, Traci Johnson, Tim Ryan, LaShondra Tinsley

Governor: Republicans Joe Blystone, Mike DeWine (inc.), Ron Hood, Jim Renacci; Democrats John Cranley, Nan Whaley

People are also reading…

Secretary of State: Republicans: John Adams, Frank LaRose (inc.), Terpsehore Maras; Democrat Chelsea Clark

Attorney General: Democrat Jeff Crossman, Republican Dave Yost (inc.)

Auditor: Republican Keith Faber (inc.), Democrat Taylor Sappington

Treasurer: Democrat Scott Schertzer, Republican Robert Sprague (inc.)

Chief Justice: Democrat Jennifer Brunner, Republican Sharon Kennedy

Justice: Republican Pat DeWine (inc.), Democrat Marilyn Zayas; Republican Patrick Fischer (inc.), Democrat Terri Jamison

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats eye Supreme Court pick to revive 2022 prospects

Democrats stung by a series of election year failures to deliver legislative wins for their most loyal voters hope they'll be buoyed by the prospect that President Joe Biden will name the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

Reparations are for descendants of Black slaves, Weber says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's secretary of state said Thursday that reparations for African Americans should be limited to people whose forbears were kidnapped from their homeland, stripped of their ancestry and left with nothing after generations of forced labor.

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

North Korea tests longest-range missile since 2017

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired what appeared to be the most powerful missile it has tested since President Joe Biden took office, as it revives its old playbook in brinkmanship to wrest concessions from Washington and neighbors amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Does Nevada hold the key to the midterm elections?

Nevada is often thought of as a solidly purple state, but will that remain the case in 2022? According to data from the Nevada Secretary of State's office, nearly 2,000 Democrats switched to the Republican Party in the last three months of 2021. Democrats argue, Nevada has always been competitive and the current numbers are not reflective of a looming red wave. 

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

Supreme Court pick holds import for Black women in the law

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — When Markicia Horton graduates this spring from the Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law in Houston and takes the bar, she'll be stepping into a world where a Black woman is set to be on the U.S. Supreme Court for the first time in its 232-year history.

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Palin v. NYT could change free press

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News