AP

14th Wisconsin Assembly incumbent won't seek reelection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A 14th member of the Wisconsin Assembly has announced plans not to seek reelection.

Republican Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, of Appleton, announced Thursday that she plans to run for state Senate. She's seeking the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Roger Roth, who is leaving to run for lieutenant governor.

Roth is one of six state senators who is stepping down to either retire or run for another office.

Cabral-Guevara is completing her first term in the Assembly. She joins two other Republicans in the race, Nate Gustafson and Dr. Anthony Phillips. Two Democrats have also filed to run: Mark Scheffler and Kristin Alfheim.

The winners of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face one another in the November general election.

The 19th Senate District includes most of the city of Appleton, as well as the cities of Menasha and Neenah.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

