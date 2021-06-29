$150M in local projects returned to S Carolina's $11B budget

McMaster suggested that instead of giving lawmakers the power to control the money, it should be put into one pot for a public grant process and awarded by merit, with the entire system open for transparency.

But state Sen. Tom Davis, chief of staff for former Gov. Mark Sanford, who supported a similar spending committee more than a decade ago, said that kind of method is less transparent than the current system, under which a project is made public and linked to a legislator and voters can decide if that lawmaker stays in office.

“It’s your job to stand up here and if you feel passionately about something, make the argument," Davis said, saying the projects got a bad name back when Sanford was in office because lawmakers hid them or traded them for other votes.

Also, the Legislature controls spending under the state constitution, said Davis, a Republican from Beaufort.

“I don’t trust the process because it hasn’t worked in the past,” Davis said.

Senators overrode the 10 vetoes they were sent from the House in about 80 minutes.