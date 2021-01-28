18 states support Arkansas' work requirement for Medicaid

Nebraska, whose attorney general is Republican as well, filed a separate brief arguing that the lower court's ruling were flawed.

Arkansas lawmakers will consider changing the state’s version of Medicaid expansion, with the state planning to seek a new waiver from the federal government for a program that provides health care coverage for about 300,000 low-income Arkansans. The current waiver expires at the end of this year.

With then-President Donald Trump in the White House, the U.S. Department of Justice defended the waivers. The department’s stance is now unclear since President Joe Biden took office.

In legal filings, Arkansas has argued that the Arkansas demonstration project’s aim was “to test the hypothesis that conditioning Medicaid expansion benefits on work, education, or volunteering would lead to healthier outcomes for its beneficiaries.”

At least 10 states have adopted Medicaid work requirements, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

A spokeswoman for Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said Wednesday that the work on the appeal continues.

“The Attorney General’s office looks forward to defending Arkansas Works at the U.S. Supreme Court so Arkansas may enrich the lives of our fellow Arkansans through commonsense community-engagement requirements.”

