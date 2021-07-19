$1B stimulus gets initial OK; Pine Tree Power veto sustained

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal for spending nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic stimulus funding moved through the Maine Legislature on Monday without a large enough margin needed to go into effect immediately.
The Democratic-controlled House and Senate gave initial approval to the plan on party-line votes after failing to reach a bipartisan consensus. Further votes were necessary.
Democratic Gov. Janet Mills had urged Republicans and Democrats to hash their differences to speed the federal relief flowing to businesses and others hurt by the pandemic in the state.
Without Republican support, the spending proposal would not go into effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.
The proposal calls for spending $983 million in federal stimulus money on economic recovery and job training; child care and education; and broadband and affordable housing, among other things.
Both parties agreed on much of the proposal for spending the money from the American Rescue Plan Act.
But one sticking point for Republicans was that $20 million of $50 million in funding for building or renovating affordable housing must go to firms that have agreements with organized labor. Republicans also objected to $1 million to be set aside for a state commission on racial and tribal equity.
In other action, lawmakers failed to overturn the governor’s veto of a bill to buy out Central Maine Power and Versant Power and replace them with a consumer-owned utility.
A coalition called Our Power said it will seek enough signatures to force a referendum vote on the proposal next year.
