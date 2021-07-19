 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$1B stimulus gets initial OK; Pine Tree Power veto sustained
0 Comments
AP

$1B stimulus gets initial OK; Pine Tree Power veto sustained

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A proposal for spending nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic stimulus funding moved through the Maine Legislature on Monday without a large enough margin needed to go into effect immediately.

The Democratic-controlled House and Senate gave initial approval to the plan on party-line votes after failing to reach a bipartisan consensus. Further votes were necessary.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills had urged Republicans and Democrats to hash their differences to speed the federal relief flowing to businesses and others hurt by the pandemic in the state.

Without Republican support, the spending proposal would not go into effect until 90 days after the Legislature adjourns.

The proposal calls for spending $983 million in federal stimulus money on economic recovery and job training; child care and education; and broadband and affordable housing, among other things.

Both parties agreed on much of the proposal for spending the money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

But one sticking point for Republicans was that $20 million of $50 million in funding for building or renovating affordable housing must go to firms that have agreements with organized labor. Republicans also objected to $1 million to be set aside for a state commission on racial and tribal equity.

In other action, lawmakers failed to overturn the governor’s veto of a bill to buy out Central Maine Power and Versant Power and replace them with a consumer-owned utility.

A coalition called Our Power said it will seek enough signatures to force a referendum vote on the proposal next year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden clarifies: 'Facebook isn't killing people'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case
National Politics

Watchdog: FBI mishandled Nassar-USA Gymnastics abuse case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI made “fundamental” errors in investigating sexual abuse allegations against former USA Gymnastics national team doctor Larry Nassar and did not treat the case with the “utmost seriousness,” the Justice Department's inspector general said Wednesday. More athletes said they were molested before the the FBI swung into action.

+17
Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act
National Politics

Biden blasts 'un-American' voting limits; Texas Dems act

  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Joe Biden declared preserving voting rights an urgent national "test of our time” on Tuesday but offered few concrete proposals to meet it. Texas Democrats took their own dramatic action to stymie Republican efforts to tighten ballot restrictions in their state.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News