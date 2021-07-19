$1B stimulus spending OK'd; Pine Tree Power veto sustained

Members of both parties expressed disappointment over the lack of bipartisan support. “Maine is better served when both parties work together to develop budget proposals that can attract broad based support,” said Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, the House Republican leader.

In other action, lawmakers fell far short of a two-thirds threshold needed to override the governor’s veto of a bill to buy out Central Maine Power and Versant Power and replace them with a consumer-owned utility.

Critics were angry over CMP’s botched rollout of a billing system, slow response to power outages, high electric rates and controversial utility corridor that would serve as a conduit for Canadian hydropower.

If it had been approved, the proposal would’ve been sent to state voters who would have had the final say on the November ballot.

But voters will likely have their way, despite the outcome on Monday. A coalition called Our Power vowed to seek enough signatures to force a referendum vote on the proposal next year.

As for the federal stimulus funding, negotiators from both parties agreed on much of the proposal for spending the money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which was approved by Congress.