1st Black San Francisco police chief dies at 83

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prentice “Earl" Sanders, who became San Francisco's first Black police chief after working as a homicide detective on such infamous cases as the 1970s Zebra murders, has died. He was 83.

Sanders died Monday at an assisted living facility in Burlingame after a lengthy battle with kidney failure, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

“My dad was a renaissance man,” his son, Marcus Sanders, told the paper. “He was a caring father and he had an indomitable smile. No matter what came at him, he had that smile."

Sanders was with the Police Department for nearly 40 years and was chief from 2002 to 2003.

Police Chief William Scott, who also is Black, called Sanders a trailblazer who ultimately made the department “better and more inclusive."

He noted that Sanders was the first officer to testify in federal court about racism in the Police Department as part of a 1973 federal discrimination lawsuit filed by a group he helped form, Officers for Justice. The case ended with the department accepting a consent decree that set new rules for hiring and promotions.