1st civil trial against Portland starts in 2020 force case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The first civil suit alleging Portland police used excessive violence against a 2020 racial justice demonstrator opened Tuesday before a jury in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Civil rights attorneys are paying close attention because the outcome could answer questions about the potential liability the city faces over similar cases, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

After the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis, in late May 2020, racial justice protesters clashed nightly with Portland police and federal law enforcement officers from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Erin Wenzel claims she was following police instructions on Aug. 14, 2020, when an officer “ran at her and violently slammed into her with a nightstick.”

According to her lawsuit, the force lifted her off the ground and she landed on her face. Wenzel says in her suit that she stood up and tried to keep walking but another officer struck her and a third knocked her down.

Wenzel broke her arm and suffered injuries to her wrist, face and torso, her lawsuits says. Wenzel’s complaint alleges the city’s failure to discipline Rapid Response Team officers it knew to be violent encouraged officers to continue violence against protesters.

Wenzel is asking for damages totaling $500,000.

In their response to the complaint, William Manlove, an attorney for the city of Portland, said protesters, including Wenzel, were wearing protective equipment including gas masks and helmets.

In court filings, attorneys for the city say police were trying to stop protesters from reaching the Portland Police Association headquarters, where break-ins and fire damage had happened during previous demonstrations. The police declared an unlawful assembly and used a loudspeaker to order the crowd to disperse.

The city argues that, “to the extent any of the City’s employees had physical contact with Plaintiff, that contact was justified and privileged as it was reasonable and necessary to carry out those employees’ law enforcement duties.”

The trial is expected to run through Oct. 3.