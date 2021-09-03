$2.7M award upheld against 'predator' landlord in California

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco landlord once described as a “ruthless predator" who allegedly tried to drive tenants out of a rent-controlled unit must pay them $2.7 million, a state appeals court ruled.

The court last month upheld the award in a 2015 lawsuit filed by Dale Duncan and Marta Munoz Mendoza, who lived in the building with their daughter.

The lawsuit contended that a corporation controlled by Anne Kihagi harassed them for more than a year in an effort to force them out of their apartment in order to obtain higher-paying tenants.

They eventually were forced to leave when the landlord filed an “owner move-in eviction” that permits eviction if an owner is going to live in the building. Kihagi claimed that a family member who also had an interest in the apartment-owning corporation would be moving in, which never happened, according to the family's attorney.

The family moved into a two-bedroom house with a rent nearly triple what they had paid for the apartment, according to their lawsuit.

In 2017, a jury awarded them more than $3.5 million which a lower court reduced to $2.7 million.