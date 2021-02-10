2 cases of South African virus variant found in California

But a protester using a megaphone shouted “recall Gavin" during the news conference, a reference to the ongoing signature-gathering effort that is likely to gain enough backing to give voters the opportunity later this year to keep or fire the freshman Democrat.

“I don’t care that you’re Democrat or Republican, I care that you’re healthy and safe," Newsom answered when asked to respond to the recall effort.

He said he's been focused on getting kids back in schools, vaccinating Californians and reducing case rates so that businesses may reopen.

On schools, Newsom said he will soon reveal a plan for reopening them, crafted in partnership with the Legislature.

But most districts have rejected Newsom's earlier reopening plan and it wasn't clear if or how the plan could compel districts to open for in-person instruction because schools are governed by local control.

Newsom's vaccination road tour came as California prepares to shift operations from a county-driven vaccine effort to a centralized approach run by Blue Shield of California. Newsom said the state will release the contract with the major health insurer this week and that the new program will be up and running by next week.