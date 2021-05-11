2 charged in police assault on Jan. 6 to remain behind bars

Lawyers for Tanios and Khater argued they don't deserve to be locked up while they fight the case, noting that some other similarly situated defendants have been released.

An attorney for Tanios — who operated a greasy spoon called Sandwich U in Morgantown, home of West Virginia University— said there was no advance planning and that her client had bought the chemical sprays only for self protection in the event of violence against Trump supporters.

"His only plans were to attend this rally," said Tanios' attorney, Beth Gross. "The intent wasn’t to go to a riot, the intent was to go to a rally to support their president."

Sicknick and other officers were standing guard behind metal bicycle racks as the mob descended on the Capitol.

“Give me that bear shit,” Khater said before he reached into Tanios’ backpack, according to court papers. Tanios told Khater “not yet” because it was “still early,” but Khater responded “they just f---ing sprayed me.” Khater was then seen holding a can of chemical spray, prosecutors say.