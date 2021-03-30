 Skip to main content
2 charges dismissed, 8 remain against ex-Alaska lawmaker
AP

2 charges dismissed, 8 remain against ex-Alaska lawmaker

  Updated
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A judge has dismissed two election-tampering charges against a former Alaska legislator as falling outside a statute of limitations, but eight charges remain against Gabrielle LeDoux.

Her attorney, Kevin Fitzgerald, told the Anchorage Daily News he believes LeDoux will not be convicted based on the available record and what he says is a lack of evidence.

Last March, the state charged LeDoux, an Anchorage Republican, and two other people with violating state law during LeDoux’s 2018 and 2014 state House campaigns. LeDoux faced charges of voter misconduct and unlawful interference with voting.

District Court Judge Michael Franciosi in January dismissed two misdemeanor counts against LeDoux related to the 2014 campaign. In the dismissal, which had not been reported previously, Franciosi said the state brought the charges too late.

The remaining charges against LeDoux relate to the 2018 election.

LeDoux, who lost her 2020 Republican primary, no longer is in the Legislature. She has yet to appear in court on the charges, party due to restrictions on courtroom activity related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fitzgerald, who speculated a trial will occur no earlier than this fall, said LeDoux wants a speedy outcome.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Anchorage Daily News.

