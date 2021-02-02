2 Democrats appointed to vacant seats in Nevada statehouse

In a statement following his appointment, he said his background in public health and first-hand experience helping his father navigate Type 2 diabetes would inform his work in Carson City.

In his application, Doñate told the commission his father was a lifelong member of the Culinary Workers Union Local 226, which represents many casino and resort workers in the district. The union's Secretary-Treasuruer Geoconda Argüello-Kline praised his appointment as “the right choice” in a statement.

Tracy Brown-May, 53, will succeed Assefa in District 42, which contains the Spring Valley area. Brown-May leads advocacy efforts at Opportunity Village, a Las Vegas-based non-profit that provides resources and support for people with intellectual disabilities, and helped found A Team NV, which also works on employment, housing and civil rights for people with disabilities. She registered as a lobbyist for both organizations in Carson City in 2019.

“I do not take this charge lightly and I am ready to put my years of experience advocating for people with disabilities to work immediately.” Brown-May said in a statement.

The appointments give Democrats a 12-9 advantage over Republicans in the state Senate and a 26-16 advantage in the Assembly.The terms of Brown-May and Donate will end in 2022.