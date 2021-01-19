 Skip to main content
2 Florida men arrested by FBI in US Capitol breach probe
MIAMI (AP) — Two Florida men, one of whom ran unsuccessfully for the state Legislature, are the latest from the state to be arrested by the FBI for allegedly taking part in the U.S. Capitol breach, court records showed Tuesday.

The Miami Herald cited a criminal complaint charging former Republican state House candidate Gabriel Garcia, 40, with engaging in acts of civil disorders, entering restricted grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Garcia claims membership in the Proud Boys group and lost to incumbent state Rep. Daniel Perez in a primary last year. According to the complaint, Garcia uploaded a series of videos about the Capitol assault on Facebook.

“We just went ahead and stormed the Capitol. It’s about to get ugly,” he says in a video.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday if Garcia has an attorney.

Another criminal complaint filed in South Florida federal court identified a second man as Felipe Marquez, 25, of Coral Springs. An FBI affidavit says Marquez was identified by a tipster who saw videos Marquez posted on his Snapchat feed.

The FBI says the videos depicted Marquez driving in a Tesla 3, taking part in a rally featuring President Donald Trump before the Capitol riot Jan. 6 and then showing Marquez inside the Capitol itself.

One video shows Marquez in the office of Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, that the FBI identified through artwork on the walls. In several videos, Marquez is wearing a red “Keep America Great” hat.

The court records show Marquez is charged in Washington, D.C., federal court with unlawful entry and violent and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He is being released on $100,000 bail. Court records did not list an attorney for Marquez.

At least a half-dozen other Floridians have been charged in relation to the Capitol assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

