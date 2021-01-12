2 foes of Georgia Senate GOP leaders lose committee posts

Democrats continue to criticize those actions. Sen. Jen Jordan, a Democrat from Atlanta, slammed fellow members of the state Senate who pushed misinformation and conspiracy theories from the Trump campaign Tuesday morning from the floor of the Senate.

“Members of this body aided and abetted the spread of information, they gave oxygen to a lie,” Jordan said.

Duncan has made several appearances on national television since the November election to attest that Georgia’s election was freely and fairly held and decry attacks on election officials by President Trump and his allies.

Duncan named chairs and assigned members to committees in consultation with other Republican leaders. It’s a key step at the beginning of every two-year term, with chairs having a strong influence over what legislation advances and how it’s written. The House is expected to announce committee assignments in coming days.

Some intraparty opponents of Republican leaders and Trump partisans kept their leadership positions. Republican Sen. Greg Dolezal of Cumming will chair the Science and Technology Committee, while Republican Sen. Matt Brass of Newnan will chair the Banking and Financial Institutions Committee.