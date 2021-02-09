2 Georgia men arrested, accused of roles in US Capitol riot

An FBI criminal complaint said authorities received two tips identifying Cua as one of the people seen in “persons of interest” posters, news outlets reported.

One tip was received from a Milton police officer who said they've interacted with Cua before and recognized his tan-trimmed jean jacket, the complaint said. The officer later gave the FBI screenshots of Cua's social media accounts where the teen wrote that he “stormed” the Capitol with others who “physically fought our way in," the complaint said.

The FBI said surveillance cameras and video from The New Yorker show Cua clad in the jean jacket roaming the Senate floor and getting into a “physical altercation” with a United States Capitol Police plain clothes officer, who was armed with a baton. Cua was later seen walking down a hallway “twirling a baton in his right hand” as he tried to open a door, the complaint said.

The second tip led to Cua's Parler account where he also discussed storming the Capitol.

It's unclear whether Cua or Torre had attorneys who could comment for them.