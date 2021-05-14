 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Indiana counties lifting mask orders with new CDC guidance
0 comments
AP

2 Indiana counties lifting mask orders with new CDC guidance

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indiana counties are lifting their local mask mandates after federal health officials eased mask-wearing guidance for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health departments for the counties that include South Bend and Bloomington are rescinding those local orders, while Indianapolis officials are keeping the city’s mask mandate in place.

St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Robert M. Einterz cited the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. But he said he remained concerned about many unvaccinated people remaining vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

The CDC reports Indiana has the country’s 12th lowest rate with about 31% of all people fully vaccinated.

The St. Joseph County order covering South Bend was rescinded as of Thursday night, while the Monroe County order including Bloomington will end Monday morning.

Marion County health department director Dr. Virginia Caine said the agency would review the CDC guidance and the Indianapolis vaccination rates before recommending any changes to current restrictions. Caine said work continues on getting more people immunized.

Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate in early April.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: New mask recommendations at Sioux City City Hall

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays
National Politics

Online speech shield under fire as Trump Facebook ban stays

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lurking beneath Facebook's decision on whether to continue Donald Trump's suspension from its platform is a far more complex and consequential question: Do the protections carved out for companies when the internet was in its infancy 25 years ago make sense when some of them have become global powerhouses with almost unlimited reach?

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'
National Politics

Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Management ignored two large swastikas painted on a storage room wall. And for six months, he regularly rode an elevator with the N-word carved into a wall.

+11
Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions
National

Hearing on Jan. 6 violence exposes stark partisan divisions

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans sought to rewrite the history of the Jan. 6 insurrection during a rancorous congressional hearing Wednesday, painting the Trump supporters who attacked the building as mostly peaceful patriots and downplaying repeatedly the violence of the day.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News