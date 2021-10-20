 Skip to main content
AP

2 inmates injured; 5 correctional officers accused

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five corrections officers at a state prison in Georgia are accused in two incidents in which inmates were injured last month.

Warrants show four officers at Rutledge State Prison in Columbus are accused of beating a handcuffed inmate or standing by while the man suffered substantial injuries Sept. 22, WTVM-TV reported.

The fifth guard is accused of beating one inmate Sept. 20, injuring his head and at least one finger.

Warrants charge Jeffrey Wentz and Keonta Anderson with battery of inmate Shawn Huerter, the station reported. Quantavious Lewis and Travaris Horton are charged with felony of violation of oath by a public officer.

Correctional officer Lamar Holland is being charged with battery.

The Prison and Investigators Office released this statement to the station: “The GDC maintains a zero tolerance policy for individuals who choose to ignore their oath and jeopardize our non-negotiable mission of public safety.”

Rutledge is among 15 Georgia prisons where the U.S. Justice Department is investigating conditions.

