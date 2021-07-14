2 Iowa counties pass 2nd Amendment sanctuary resolutions

“This is just a piece of political theater throwing red meat to a certain set of voters who you want to keep their attention so they vote because they're the least likely group to vote,” Julie Dunn said. “Do any of you supervisors actually believe there will be legislation to take everybody’s guns? Its ludicrous.”

The fear of regulation eroding gun rights comes as Democrats in Congress are making a new push to enact the first major new gun control laws in more than two decades — starting with stricter background checks. However, passage appears unlikely because the legislation would likely need bipartisan support.

President Joe Biden has called for Congress to strengthen gun laws, including requiring the background checks on all gun sales and banning assault weapons.

A group advocating for stricter gun control said local politicians and law enforcement officials don't get to decide which laws they enforce.

"Our leaders should be focusing on common sense gun safety protections that will keep our communities safe, instead of refusing to enforce public safety laws that actually make a difference,” said Traci Kennedy, chapter leader of the Iowa chapter of Moms Demand Action.

