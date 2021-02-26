2 men sue Phoenix, Scottsdale over Giants training complex

The pair argue that the Giants' lease agreement violates the terms of the deed since the facility will be a private training complex rather than a stadium.

The men, who do not have legal representation, acknowledged the training facility is close to completion and that little can be done to halt construction. Deal said the lawsuit at the very least will raise community awareness and stop cities from disregarding public sentiment in future development decisions.

“When does it end? You can’t just keep chipping away at public lands,” Norgaard-Larsen told the Republic.

Papago Park is a 1,500-acre (6 square kilometer) park located between Tempe and Phoenix. Tempe residents voted in 2018 to designate the Tempe part of the park as a preserve. The remaining 1,200 acres (4.86 kilometers) of land owned by Phoenix is designated as a desert park and does not adhere to the same type of protections, which makes it easier for developers to build on it.

Phoenix leased nearly 37 acres (0.15 square kilometers) of the less-protected land to Scottsdale in 2018, and Scottsdale subsequently subleased the land to the MLB team for 25 years with an option to extend the sublease for another 10 years.