AP

2 new ambulances will beef up Vicksburg fleet

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city is beefing up its ambulance fleet.

The Vicksburg Post reports that the Vicksburg Fire Department is getting two new “Wheeled Coach” ambulances.

Deputy Fire Chief Trey Martin says the new vehicles each have battery powered hydraulic systems to raise and lower patients for loading or unloading.

When the two new ambulances arrive — as early as September — the department’s fleet of ambulances will be back to 11. Martin said the current number is nine because two were wrecked in 2021.

The new ambulances cost more than $207,000 each. They are being prepared by Emergency Vehicle Services of Memphis, Tennessee, the low bidder for the vehicles.

“A lot of people don't realize the cost of the equipment that we carry on a run,” Martin said. He said the department last year bought two new medical monitors for about $30,000 apiece.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Vicksburg Post.

