2 postal workers linked to California unemployment fraud

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two U.S. Postal Service employees were arrested Wednesday on charges that they abused their positions to purchase postal money orders with thousands of dollars in California unemployment benefits obtained through false claims of pandemic-related job losses, authorities said.

A March 3 criminal complaint unsealed after the arrests alleges conspiracy, aggravated identity theft, access device fraud and fraud in connection with major disaster or emergency benefits, the Los Angeles U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a press release.

Christian Jeremyah James, 31, of South Los Angeles and Armand Caleb Legardy, 32, of Inglewood were expected to make initial appearances in a Los Angeles court Wednesday afternoon. It was not immediately known if they had lawyers to speak on their behalf.

The two, who work at different Los Angeles-area post offices, allegedly obtained debit cards that had been issued by the California Employment Development Department based on applications submitted under 10 stolen identities.