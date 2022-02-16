 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

2 San Francisco Democrats head to runoff for Assembly seat

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Two Democrats appear headed to a June runoff election in the race to represent part of San Francisco in the state Assembly.

Matt Haney, who sits on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, and former Supervisor David Campos both garnered the most votes in Tuesday's contest but neither collected more than 50%, the threshold to win outright.

Whoever wins will replace Democrat David Chiu, who left the Legislature to become San Francisco’s city attorney last year.

Illicit drug abuse, homelessness and a lack of affordable housing dog Assembly District 17, which covers the eastern part of the city and includes the Mission, Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

Campos, 51, and Haney, 39, agree on many issues but are on opposing sides of a proposed 495-unit high-rise apartment complex in Haney’s South of Market neighborhood that supervisors rejected last year.

Haney voted for it, saying it would bring desperately needed housing and help alleviate the city’s deep shortage of affordable units, while Campos, who left the Board of Supervisors in 2016, said he would have rejected it because of fears that gentrification would displace low-income residents.

In Los Angeles County, voters were also picking a replacement for Ed Chau, a Democrat who resigned from Assembly District 49 in December to become an LA County Superior Court judge.

Democrat Mike Fong is the likely winner in that contest, picking up about two-thirds of the vote over his Republican rival, Burton Brink, in election returns as of Wednesday.

