2 suspects arrested in Chandler home invasion; couple robbed
AP

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with a Chandler home invasion in which an elderly couple was robbed at gunpoint, according to police.

They said 24-year-old Roger Chavez Gil of Phoenix and 23-year-old Christopher Gross of Mesa are jailed on suspicion of numerous felony charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary and vehicle theft.

It was unclear Wednesday if either man has a lawyer yet.

Police said officers were called to a home about 5 a.m. Monday after the couple called to report a home invasion.

Chandler detectives said the two suspects entered the victims’ residence through the garage door that was inadvertently left open.

The married couple told investigators they were sleeping when the suspects allegedly woke them up at gunpoint and ordered them to turn over all their valuables, money and car keys and then took the victims’ vehicle.

With the help of investigators from both Phoenix and Glendale, Chandler police said they were able to track down the suspects in the stolen car.

