 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Tennesseans named to Biden's COVID equity task force
View Comments
AP

2 Tennesseans named to Biden's COVID equity task force

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Two of the 12 members of President Joe Biden's COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force are from Tennessee. The panel announced on Wednesday includes Dr. James Hildreth, President and CEO of the historically Black Meharry Medical College in Nashville. Also included is Bobby Watts, of Goodlettsville, who is CEO of the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.

Hildreth is an immunologist whose work has focused on several human viruses including HIV. Recently, he has led Meharry's efforts to ensure that disadvantaged communities have access to COVID testing and vaccines.

In a news release, Hildreth said he was honored to be chosen and is committed to working with national leadership to address the health disparities that impact our most vulnerable populations.

Watts is a public health expert with decades working in homeless health and shelter services, according to the White House announcement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+16
Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?
National Politics

Trump's trial starting: 'Grievous crime' or just 'theater'?

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate launches Donald Trump’s historic second impeachment trial on Tuesday, with lawyers for the former president insisting he is not guilty of inciting mob violence at the Capitol to overturn the election while prosecutors say he must be convicted of the “most grievous constitutional crime” even though he’s gone from the White House.

+40
Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot
National Politics

Trump trial video shows vast scope, danger of Capitol riot

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors unveiled chilling new security video in Donald Trump’s impeachment trial on Wednesday, showing the mob of rioters breaking into the Capitol, smashing windows and doors and searching menacingly for Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as overwhelmed police begged on their radios for help.

+5
Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears
National Politics

Senate Republicans back Trump as impeachment trial nears

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump’s defenders in the Senate on Sunday rallied around the former president before his impeachment trial, dismissing it as a waste of time and arguing that the former president’s fiery speech before the U.S. Capitol insurrection does not make him responsible for the violence of Jan. 6.

Watch Now: Related Video

Sen. Mitt Romney is saved by a Capitol Police officer

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News