2 top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey leaving for new jobs

PHOENIX (AP) — Two top aides to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey are moving on.

Ducey's office announced Thursday that Chief of Staff Daniel Scarpinato will join a Washington-based advertising and political consulting firm and that Deputy Chief of Staff Gretchen Coner is headed to Arkansas to serve as a senior adviser on Sarah Huckabee Sanders' campaign for governor.

Both Scarpinato and Conger have served on Ducey's staff since he took office in 2015.

Ducey, a Republican, was re-elected in 2018 to a second term. Term limits bar him from running for re-election in 2022.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0