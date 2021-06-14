2 U.S. House members sue over use of metal detectors

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressmen from Georgia and Texas have filed a federal lawsuit claiming that using metal detectors to screen members of Congress is unconstitutional and that the security measure is being used unfairly against Republicans.

Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia and Louie Gohmert of Texas filed the lawsuit Sunday in federal court in Washington D.C., against House Sergeant at Arms William Walker and House Chief Administrative Officer Catherine Szpindor.

Clyde, a gun dealer and first-term member from northeast Georgia, has been fined twice for going around the metal detector, including $5,000 after a Feb. 3 violation and $10,000 after a Feb. 5 violation. On that second occasion, Clyde said he went around the metal detector because he was running out of time to vote on the floor. Clyde said he missed another vote on April 14 because he was stuck in line for the metal detector.

Gohmert said he was fined following a Feb. 4 incident during which he left the floor to use the bathroom and refused to be screened a second time, saying that on previous occasions he was not required to be screened. Gohmert is in his ninth term representing an east Texas district.