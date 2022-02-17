 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2 US House primary election races crowded in West Virginia

  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Thirteen candidates are running for office in West Virginia’s two congressional districts after the state lost a seat in the U.S. House due to population losses over the past decade.

The Secretary of State’s office has certified the list of candidates for the May 10 primary.

The districts of incumbent Republican Reps. David McKinley and Alex Mooney were merged starting in this election cycle. Both are running in the new 2nd District and will be joined in the GOP primary by Susan Buchser-Lochocki of Morgantown, Rhonda Hercules of Wheeling and Mike Seckman of West Union. The Democratic primary will pit Angela Dwyer of Martinsburg against Barry Lee Wendell of Morgantown.

In the 1st District, incumbent Carol Miller faces Republican challengers Scott Fuller of Kenova, James Edwin Houser of Mount Nebo, Zane Lawhorn of Princeton and Kent Stevens of Milton. Lacy Watson of Bluefield is unopposed in the Democratic primary. Watson lost in the 2020 Democratic primary in the former 3rd District.

People are also reading…

McKinley is seeking his seventh term and Mooney his fifth. Miller is seeking her third term.

Early voting in West Virginia begins April 27. The deadline to register to vote is April 19.

Half of the 34-member Senate and the entire 100-member House of Delegates are up for election. Lawmakers approved redistricting maps in October.

House seats were apportioned into single-member districts after passage of a 2018 bill. Previously there were 67 districts and more than half of the House was elected from multiple-member districts.

Republicans hold a 23-11 supermajority in the Senate and 78-22 in the House.

Three Democratic senators are not seeking re-election: Mike Romano of Harrison County, Bob Beach of Monongalia County and Hannah Geffert of Berkeley County.

Former Senate Democrat Mike Oliverio plans to seek office again, this time as a Republican. Also running for the 13th District seat is fellow Morgantown resident Barbara Evans Fleischauer, a longtime Democrat in the House. Both will have primary opposition.

Ex-U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart is running in the Republican primary for a Senate seat held by Democrat Ron Stollings. Also among those seeking state Senate seats are delegates Ben Queen of Harrison County and Mick Bates of Raleigh County and former Delegate Josh Higginbotham of Kanawha County.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

Biden weighs appeal of 3 top candidates for high court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden had zeroed in on a pair of finalists for his first Supreme Court pick when there were rumors last year that Justice Stephen Breyer would retire. But since the upcoming retirement was announced late last month, it has come with the rise of a third candidate, one with ready-made bipartisan support that has complicated the decision.

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

Biden orders release of Trump White House logs to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is ordering the release of Trump White House visitor logs to the House committee investigating the riot of Jan. 6, 2021, once more rejecting former President Donald Trump's claims of executive privilege.

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

Biden warns Putin of 'severe costs' of Ukraine invasion

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin that invading Ukraine would cause “widespread human suffering” and that the West was committed to diplomacy to end the crisis but “equally prepared for other scenarios,” the White House said Saturday. It offered no suggestion that the hourlong call diminished the threat of an imminent war in Europe.

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

US hasn't verified Russian pullback of troops near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he welcomed a security dialogue with the West, and his military reported pulling back some of its troops near Ukraine. But U.S. President Joe Biden said the U.S. had not verified Russia’s claim and that an invasion was still a distinct possibility.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know as diplomacy steps up

BERLIN (AP) — Diplomatic efforts to head off what U.S. officials have warned could be an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine entered a new round on Monday. Russia's top diplomat advised President Vladimir Putin to continue talks and Germany's chancellor met the Ukrainian president.

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

Trump, Pence speak at global forum held in South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the Biden administration over its handling of North Korea, at an event in South Korea that included as a guest speaker former Vice-President Mike Pence.

Watch Now: Related Video

New robot companion helps seniors shop and get exercise

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News