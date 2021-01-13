2 Washington state Republicans support impeaching Trump

SEATTLE (AP) — Two of the three Republicans in Washington state’s congressional delegation have come out in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump over the riot of his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who represents southwest Washington’s 3rd Congressional District, issued a statement Tuesday night saying Trump incited the riot last week and calling his response to it “pathetic.” She spoke in favor of impeachment during debate on the House floor Wednesday, saying, “I am not choosing a side. I am choosing truth.”

“The president of the United States incited a riot aiming to halt the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next,” Herrera Beutler wrote in the statement. “Hours went by before the president did anything meaningful to stop the attack."

Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, who represents central Washington’s 4th District, was among 126 members of Congress who last month signed a brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of a unsuccessful effort by the state of Texas to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the November election.

But he, too, came out in support of impeachment, saying in a statement that “turning a blind eye to this brutal assault on our republic is not an option.”