2022 midterms live updates: Latest election news from AP

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country.
It's a brand new day so we're starting fresh, but you can find updates from Election Night itself here.
The weather in the nation's capital is cool and crisp on this Election Morning After, as control of Congress still hangs in the balance.
AP's Brian Slodysko in Washington identifies the takeaways so far:
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
- Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
— Republicans hoped for a sweep that never came — but they could still wrest control of the House and Senate
— The increasing redness of Florida, a traditional battleground state, was reinforced by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio's reelection victories
— At $16.7 billion, the midterms themselves are on track to be the most expensive ever, according to the nonpartisan OpenSecrets, nearly doubling the cost of the 2010 midterm elections
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.