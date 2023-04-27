WASHINGTON — As President Joe Biden seeks a second term, he won't have to depend on glitchy Zoom connections, or deliver remarks in largely vacant theaters with attendees in chairs ringed by circle markings on the floor to ensure enough social distancing. His advisers won't scrutinize the 1918 flu outbreak for clues on pandemic-era voting.

With the country increasingly back to normal, Biden can fly to crowded campaign events on Air Force One, make policy announcements from the Rose Garden and shape not only the presidential race but global affairs.

Biden also won't be able to hold on to the White House by running the same way he won it three years ago: Virtual events from a basement room he converted into a studio in his Delaware home and avoiding travel for months at a stretch won't cut it this time.

A return to more typical campaign rhythms presents both opportunities and potential challenges.

Lockdowns made the 2020 campaign far less grueling, so much so that Donald Trump frequently accused Biden, now 80, of ignoring voters. Avoiding crowds also made it harder for Biden to ignite supporter enthusiasm. He also averted the kind of spontaneous interactions with the public and news media that can lead to memorable gaffes but sometimes create endearing moments.

"If any presidential candidate benefited from the virtual mold of 2020, it was Joe," Democratic strategist Nicole Brener-Schmitz said. "But he's shown over the course of his presidency that he's perfectly capable of the travel and the rallies and the events and the town halls. There shouldn't be any concern about there being a 'normal' campaign and the American public going, 'Oh no.'"

During the COVID-19 pandemic, voters adapted to using different platforms to engage with politics and candidates. Biden's team notes he is the only successful national candidate so far in that new environment, and his advisers aim to build on the lessons of 2020, finding novel ways to deliver the most effective message to individual voters.

Biden himself likely won't miss campaigning online. When giving one of his first virtual addresses in March 2020, he lost his place in his prepared remarks and gestured awkwardly to staff standing out of frame. Two months later, as Biden virtually addressed members of the Asian American and Pacific Islanders Victory Fund as Canada geese clustered around a pond in his backyard.

"If you hear them honking away, they're cheering," Biden joked.

Biden's online presentations were often overshadowed by what Trump was doing — so much so, Biden's campaign resorted to a short-lived podcast. Biden eventually resumed in-person campaigning with social distance circles, drive-in rallies and other small events in battleground states.

One downside of 2020, aides say, was Biden's inability to meet people on the campaign trail. Even with Secret Service protection, brief one-on-one time will now be possible — but that also increases the likelihood Biden will say something he regrets.

In December 2019 a man in Iowa suggested Biden was too old and also raised questions about the then-candidate's son's overseas business ties. Biden called him a "damned lair" and suggested a pushup contest — reminiscent of times his verbal blunders as vice president made some in the Obama White House blanch.

Biden was at his weakest during in-person campaigning in early 2020. He lost the first three Democratic primary contests and only clinched his party's nomination after the pandemic took hold.

He offered a mainstream agenda that appealed to Democratic moderates early, but moved to the left as the general election approached — promising sharp federal spending increases on health care, social programs and the environment while boosting domestic manufacturing and the nation's crumbling infrastructure.

Biden fulfilled many promises but he's shifted to the center recently, which some progressives say will alienate the Democratic base. RootsAction.org, a progressive group, championed the "Don't Run Joe" campaign attempting to convince Biden to forgo seeking a second term.

Pandemic aside, the 2020 campaign was unique in unfolding as a summer of protests decrying police brutality and racial injustice erupted after George Floyd's killing. Biden was unable to get Congress to approve major criminal justice reform, leaving some Black activists disillusioned that more wasn't done on that issue or to protect voting rights nationwide.

An Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll last week found the president's 58% approval rating among Black adults was down sharply from the roughly 9 in 10 who approved of Biden over his first months in office.

Only about half of Democrats polled said they wanted Biden to run again, but 81% said they'd at least probably support him in next year's general election. Among Black adults, though, only 41% said they want him to run and 55% said they were likely to support him in the general election.

Questions about Biden's physical stamina will be more pronounced this time, as he would be 86 at the end of a second term.

Democrats also note that, unlike 2020, when lockdowns saw the party and its top outside supporters abandon knocking on doors and other in-person activities to mobilize their base voters, such efforts will be back this time.

