25 companies split $23.5M in South Dakota COVID-19 funding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — More than $23.5 million in COVID-19 relief funds was split up among 25 applicants for the first two rounds of the South Dakota small business grant program, leaving some proprietors to question the process.

The grant program is a primary payout of Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s plan to spend $1.25 billion in federal coronavirus money to help offset losses due to the pandemic. Businesses that applied for the grants had to show there was at least a 25% reduction in business, said Colin Keeler, director of financial systems for the South Dakota Bureau of Finance and Management.

Those companies in the top 25 through the first and second rounds of distribution consisted mostly of hospitality, agriculture and commercial real estate and construction businesses, the Argus Leader reported.

Fifteen businesses received $1 million in funding, after Noem raised the maximum benefit from $100,000 to $500,000 per round. Some businesses received more because they have several locations, such as Lester Hospitality, which received over $2 million between its three businesses.