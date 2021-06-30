2nd Oath Keeper pleads guilty to conspiracy in Jan. 6 riot

Grods on Jan. 2 sent a message over Signal that read: “So I guess I am taking full gear less weapons? Just reading through all the posts. Would rather have it and not need it," according to court documents. Authorities say he brought guns to Washington and gave them to another person to store at a hotel in Virginia.

Grods rode in a golf cart to the Capitol and was among those who joined the military-style “stack” formation seen marching toward the building, according to court documents. He went inside with a large stick and left after officers shot pepper balls at a wall near him, prosecutors say.

Another defendant told him afterward to “make sure that all signal comms about the op has been deleted and burned,” according to court documents.

More than 500 people across the U.S. have been arrested on federal charges so far in the Jan. 6 riot. Grods is the 11th person to plead guilty. A third member of the Oath Keepers group, Jon Ryan Schaffer, has also pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, but he wasn't charged in the conspiracy case.