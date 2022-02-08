 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

2nd try to undo veto saves Kansas GOP map targeting Democrat

  • Updated
  • 0

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republicans on Tuesday revived a redistricting plan that would make it harder for the only Kansas Democrat in Congress to win reelection, engineering a second-chance override of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's veto of the measure in the state Senate.

The Senate vote Tuesday was 27-11 and gave Republican leaders exactly the two-thirds majority they needed, with two GOP senators abstaining. The measure goes next to the House, which has a month to decide whether to override Kelly's veto and make the new district lines law. It wasn't clear whether Republicans yet have the necessary two-thirds majority there, but they are close.

Republican senators faced questions from their colleagues and reporters about how much legislative horse-trading led up to Tuesday's vote. The first veto override attempt on Monday failed, 24-15, because four GOP senators broke with their leaders. The Republican-controlled Legislature's rules allow lawmakers to reconsider any action by the next day.

People are also reading…

“I hope whoever got them to change their mind will get what it is they bargained for,” said Democratic state Sen. David Haley, of Kansas City, which is split under the map. “It lends discredit to this process.”

Even if the House overrides Kelly's veto, the GOP plan is expected to face challenges in federal and possibly state courts. Republicans are seeking to recapture a U.S. House majority, and both parties are watching redistricting closely.

Kansas Republicans' plan would split the state’s portion of the Kansas City area into two congressional districts, costing Democratic U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids some of the territory in her 3rd District where she performs best. The map also would move the liberal northeast Kansas community of Lawrence, home to the main University of Kansas campus, from the 2nd District of eastern Kansas into the 1st District of central and western Kansas with conservative communities six or more hours away by car.

Top Republicans said all of the changes resulted from the need to balance the population in each of the state's four congressional districts after a decade of shifts. States are required to redraw lines at least once a decade to make their districts as equal in population as possible. The GOP plan gives every Kansas district the ideal population of 734,470.

Senate President Ty Masterson, an Andover Republican, argued that even with the new lines district, Davids would have won reelection in 2020, based on that year's results.

“It's a fair map,” he told reporters after the vote.

Masterson joined the four GOP dissenters in voting against an override Monday, but only so that he would be able to ask senators to reconsider Tuesday. A person on the winning side has to do it.

The conservative Republicans who switched from no Monday to yes Tuesday are Sens. Mark Steffen, of Hutchinson, and Alicia Straub, of Ellinwood.

Straub explained her yes vote Tuesday by saying she's never supported anything Kelly has, adding, “This is standing for freedom.”

Steffen didn't sound much like a supporter of GOP leaders' map in his explanation of his yes vote Tuesday, deriding the plan for moving Lawrence into the district long known as the “Big First” because it sprawls over much of the state.

“Now they are dumping the Lawrence liberals in our lap,” he said. “Just like illegal hunting killed off our buffalo in the 1800s, insidious redistricting will kill off the true conservative character of my beloved Big First.”

Both senators are COVID-19 vaccine skeptics. On Tuesday morning, a Senate committee approved a bill containing proposals from Steffen aimed at protecting doctors who prescribe the anti-worm medication ivermectin to treat COVID-19 and at making it easier for parents to enroll their children in school or day care without getting them vaccinated.

Masterson said he had conversations with the senators about multiple issues, but when asked why they switched their votes, he told reporters: “You're going to have to talk to them."

Steffen declined comment multiple times when reporters asked whether the committee action Tuesday influenced his change of vote. Straub ducked reporters immediately after the vote.

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Florida gov asks if Black House Rep district constitutional

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — On the first day of Black History Month, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked the Florida Supreme Court if a Black congressman's district was unconstitutional. Democratic U.S. Rep. Al Lawson responded that the governor is race baiting to build political points with his base.

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski's Senate campaign

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Sunday endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection, crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

Jill Biden says bills aren't footballs to 'pass or pivot'

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden went public Monday with her frustration over a political process that she says treats legislation like a football to “pass or pivot” while real people, such as her community college students, wait assistance that would help them build better futures.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden touts EV charging plant to be built in Tenn.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News