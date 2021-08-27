3 California lawmakers out with coronavirus, surgery plans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Two fully vaccinated members of the 80-member California Assembly are quarantining after testing positive for the coronavirus, and a third plans to miss portions of the last two weeks of the legislative session as she prepares for surgery.

Republican Assemblywoman Janet Nguyen said in a statement that she recently tested positive but has no symptoms. She said she is “feeling fine and I look forward to getting back to Sacramento as soon as I can to continue to represent and fight for my (Orange County-based) District.”

The Legislature enters its final crucial two weeks on Monday. Lawmakers will consider hundreds of bills before adjourning for the year on September 10.

Nguyen expects to miss next week but be back for the final week of session, after Labor Day.

Kevin McCarty, a Democrat from Sacramento, said he hopes to return to the Assembly on Monday after experiencing mild symptoms that kept him in isolation for a week.

He said he twice tested negative a week ago, then was positive on the third test “after feeling mild cold-like symptoms.”