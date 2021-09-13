3 candidates for Santa Fe mayor clash at public forum

As the monument was toppled in October 2020, many police left the area in a move the mayor has said was meant to prevent physical violence. At least eight people were later charged in the destruction, with seven entering a diversion program that involves community service that will spare them jail time.

At Monday's forum, Webber and Vigil Coppler gave conflicting accounts of the action that day — and its significance.

“I would never have ordered the police to stand down, and it's clear that order came from the mayor,” Vigil Coppler said. “We just saw our culture ... what we're used to seeing on the plaza just fade away.”

Webber said he didn't dictate the police response, while noting that previous city councils and mayors had advocated for removing the obelisk, which is reviled by some Native Americans.

“The mayor does not order the police chief or any other police officer to stand down. That is simply false an inaccurate,” Webber said.

He said the city ultimately sidestepped any major civil unrest.