3 communities get funding to assess potential brownfields

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three Kentucky communities have been awarded federal funding to assess potential brownfield sites, officials said.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will give the communities a combined $1.4 million to inspect industrial and commercial properties that may contain hazardous substances, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement.
The city of Paducah and the Cumberland Valley Area Development District will each receive $500,000 to assess 19 sites and the city of Elizabethtown will receive $400,300 to assess 22 sites, the statement said. Target areas in the Cumberland Valley Area Development District include the cities of Cumberland, Benham and Lynch.
The funding can also be used for support community outreach activities and to develop cleanup plans, officials said.
“This funding will help these Kentucky communities take a great step towards turning vacant or abandoned property into sites that will bring jobs and take advantage of the emerging industries locating in the state,” Beshear said.
