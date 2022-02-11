 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 defense contractors indicted for illegal contributions

  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three former executives of a Hawaii-based defense contractor have been indicted on charges of funneling more than $200,000 in illegal donations to aid the reelection campaign of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine.

Former Navatek CEO Martin Kao and two others were indicted Thursday on charges of using company credit cards, a shell company and individual shell donors to make illegal contributions.

Federal contractors are prohibited from making campaign contributions beyond limits for individuals.

The indictment did not mention Collins by name and did not cite any violations by her campaign.

“As is clear in the indictment, there are no allegations of wrongdoing by the Collins for Senator campaign. As stated previously, the campaign had absolutely no knowledge of any of the allegations against Mr. Kao or his associates until a search warrant was reported in the press,” her campaign said in a statement.

Kao and the other two defendants are charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States and making government contractor contributions. They will make their initial court appearances at a later date.

People are also reading…

Kao and his attorney, along with the other two defendants, did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

He is no longer part of the marine engineering company, which changed its name to Martin Defense Group in 2020.

In August 2019, Collins announced Navatek received a defense contract worth $8 million for advanced hull planning research from its office in Portland, Maine.

The largest contribution was $150,000 provided to a super PAC through the Society of Young Women Scientists and Engineers LLC, which was created with Kao’s wife as the registered agent, prosecutors said.

The straw donations from individuals to the Collins' campaign totaled more than $60,000 out of about $30 million raised by her campaign.

The illegal individual contributions were donated to help rebuild a school that burned in Frenchville, Maine, Collins' campaign said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

Senators: CIA has secret program that collects American data

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CIA has a secret, undisclosed data repository that includes information collected about Americans, two Democrats on the Senate Intelligence Committee said. While neither the agency nor lawmakers would disclose specifics about the data, the senators alleged the CIA had long hidden details about the program from the public and Congress.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

French baker uses algae in sweets to protect the planet

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News