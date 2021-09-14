3 former US officials charged in UAE hacking scheme

As part of the agreement, the three men did not dispute any of the facts alleged by prosecutors.

The Justice Department described it as the “first-of-its-kind resolution of an investigation into two distinct types of criminal activity,” including providing unlicensed technology for hacking.

“Hackers-for-hire and those who otherwise support such activities in violation of U.S. law should fully expect to be prosecuted for their criminal conduct," Mark Lesko, acting assistant attorney general of the Justice Department's national security division, said in a statement.

Prosecutors said the trio left a U.S.-based company that was operating in the UAE to joined an Emerati company that would give them “significant increases” in their salaries.

The companies aren’t named in charging documents, but Lori Stroud, a former National Security Agency employee, said she worked with the three men in the UAE at U.S.-based CyberPoint and then for UAE-owned DarkMatter. The company’s founder and CEO, Faisal al-Bannai, told The Associated Press in 2018 that DarkMatter takes part in no hacking, although he acknowledged the firm’s close business ties to the Emirati government, as well as its hiring of former CIA and NSA analysts.