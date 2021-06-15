3 Honolulu police officers charged in killing of 16-year-old

He said the prosecution wasn't bringing any new evidence for the case that they didn't have when the case went before the grand jury.

Eric Seitz, an attorney representing Sykap’s family in a civil lawsuit against the city and as-of-yet unidentified police officers, said he was gratified prosecutors were pursuing the case.

“We have suspected from the beginning when we began to get information about how the events unfolded, that the shooting was entirely unjustified,” he said. “Now that we’ve seen the further evidence that’s contained and attached to the charges, there’s no question in our minds that this was an event that could have been and should have been prevented.”

The family's lawsuit alleges negligence, assault and battery. It asks a state court to award damages, reimburse costs and declare that the officers’ use of deadly force was unlawful and unauthorized.

Jacquie Esser, a state deputy public defender who is not involved in the case, said it’s critical that police be held accountable for when they use excessive force and kill unarmed people or if they commit misconduct.

“This is a huge step towards accountability, which is critical for the community’s trust in their policing system,” she said.

The three officers were scheduled to appear in court on June 25.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0