 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

3 major Democrats run for Hawaii governor, 4th mulls race

  • Updated
  • 0

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii's race for governor has three major Democratic Party candidates to date, while a fourth is considering a run.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green officially entered the race on Wednesday joining former Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and former first lady Vicky Cayetano.

U.S. Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser's Spotlight program on Tuesday that he was giving “serious thought” to running.

Hawaii's primary election is scheduled to be held Aug. 13.

Green has served as lieutenant governor since 2018 under Gov. David Ige. Before that he was a state senator representing Kona and Kau. He is also an emergency room physician.

Caldwell served as mayor for eight years and as acting mayor and city managing director before that. He was also a state representative and attorney.

Cayetano is married to former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano. She also was CEO of United Laundry Services.

People are also reading…

Kahele has served in Congress since 2020. Before that he was a state senator representing Hilo.

Green leads in fundraising with $1.69 million collected since the last general election. Caldwell raised $1.28 million. Cayetano brought in $825,000 including $350,000 that she loaned her campaign.

From the Republican Party, Lynn Mariano and Paul Morgan have filed papers with the Hawaii Campaign Spending Commission.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

Russia, China push back against US in pre-Olympics summit

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of Russia and China pushed back against U.S. pressure on Friday, declaring their opposition to any expansion of NATO and affirming that the island of Taiwan is a part of China, as they met hours before the Winter Olympics kicked off in Beijing.

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

Ukraine-Russia crisis: What to know about the fears of war

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — In a grim backdrop to intense diplomacy aimed at preventing war between Russia and Ukraine, thousands of troops sent by Moscow to Belarus engaged in military drills. Convoys of Russian anti-aircraft missile systems rumbled along snow-covered roads as part of the maneuvers.

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

Congress moves to end forced arbitration for sex misconduct

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. House has passed legislation barring contracts that force people to settle sexual assault or harassment cases through arbitration rather than in court, a process that often benefits employers and keeps misconduct allegations from becoming public.

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

U.S. airborne infantry troops arrive in Poland amid tensions

RZESZOW-JASIONKA, Poland (AP) — A few dozen elite U.S troops and equipment were seen landing Sunday in southeastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, following President Joe Biden's orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

Officials: Russia at 70 percent of Ukraine military buildup

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia has assembled at least 70 percent of the military firepower it likely intends to have in place by mid-month to give President Vladimir Putin the option of launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, U.S. officials say.

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

House OKs bill easing budget strains on Postal Service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congress would lift onerous budget requirements that have helped push the Postal Service deeply into debt and would require it to continue delivering mail six days per week under bipartisan legislation the House approved Tuesday.

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

N. Carolina Republicans cautious after redistricting order

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina's top legislative Democrats on Monday praised a redistricting ruling by the state Supreme Court that overturned congressional and General Assembly districts as illegal partisan gerrymanders, and urged their replacement with fair boundaries.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police Chief Rex Mueller talks to the media following Thursday's armed standoff

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News